Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase set in Jamestown

A Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is set in Jamestown this weekend.

The Jamestown Civic Center will be filled with vendor booths and shoppers on Friday and Saturday.

“This is the time and place to stock up on your favorite Pride of Dakota products,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “More than 75 booths will be filled with a tremendous variety of North Dakota-made foods and condiments, wine, art, books, sporting goods, home décor, jewelry, apparel, children and pet items, and much more.”

The showcase is open from 4-9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission, parking and shopping bags are free. The show will be professionally sanitized between event days. Masks are encouraged.

More than 550 North Dakota companies are members of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program. A Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is scheduled Dec. 4-6 in the Bismarck Event Center.

