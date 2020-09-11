Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase set in Dickinson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is set in Dickinson this weekend.

The West River Ice Center will be filled with vendor booths and shoppers on Friday and Saturday.

“This is the time and place to stock up on your favorite Pride of Dakota products,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “More than 50 booths will be filled with a tremendous variety of North Dakota-made foods and condiments, artwork, household items, jewelry, apparel and much more.”

The showcase is open from 4-9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission, parking and shopping bags are free. The show will be professionally sanitized between event days. Masks are encouraged.

More than 500 North Dakota companies are members of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program. A Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is scheduled Dec. 4-6 in the Bismarck Event Center.

