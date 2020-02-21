Preserving photos subject of Tuesday workshop

“Preserving Family Photos” will be the subject of a workshop on Tuesday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Staff from the North Dakota State Archives and State Library will present strategies for organizing family photographs and making items easy to find and share. Participants will learn how to number photograph collections; describe photographs following professional standards; create a simple system to search for people, places and subjects; and scan and store photographs.

Cost for the workshop from 1-5 p.m. is $10, and registration is limited. Register at photocollection2.eventbrite.com. Participants are asked to bring a representative sample of 15 photographs, in any format such as prints, negatives, slides, etc., to work on.

