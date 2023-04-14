The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck is hosting a presentation Sunday on “Musician Skitch Henderson’s North Dakota Connections” by Glenn Strom.

Musician and composer Lyle “Skitch” Henderson was a native of Halstad, Minnesota. He began his music career in Bismarck before moving to California, where he worked with celebrities including Johnny Carson and Judy Garland. Strom, Henderson’s cousin, will highlight the musician’s career and ties to North Dakota.