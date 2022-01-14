 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presentation to highlight Bismarck's champion trees

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck is hosting a presentation Sunday on “Champion Trees of Bismarck -- Their History and Stories.”

Bismarck Forestry Department volunteers Susan Wefald and Nancy Willis will do the presentation and conversation. The event that begins at 2 p.m. is free and open to the public.

Champion trees are the largest of each species. Topics will include where to find them, as well as discussion on the first shade trees planted in Bismarck and roving cattle attacking trees in the city’s early days.

The program is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series.

