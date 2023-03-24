The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck is hosting a presentation Sunday on “Archaeological Discovery Through Geophysics and Remote Sensing in North Dakota.”

University of Arkansas professor emeritus Kenneth Kvamme will present an overview of geophysical methods, including ground-penetrating radar, used for research, focusing on results from North Dakota's ancestral villages of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation and fur trading posts of the 19th century. Kvamme specialized in the archaeology of the American Great Plains.

The event that begins at 2 p.m. is free and open to the public and also can be livestreamed at bit.ly/ArchaeologicalDiscoveryPresentation.