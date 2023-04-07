The Bismarck Historical Society is hosting a presentation by Jason Tomanek on "Postcards of Bismarck."
Tomanek is a member of the Bismarck Historical Society Board of Directors. He'll share images from his collection of nearly 400 postcards from Bismarck’s past, discuss the historical evolution of postcards, how they became popular and what a deltiologist does with his spare time.
The presentation is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library's Meeting Room A. It's open to the public.