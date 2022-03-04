Presentation set on early Bismarck doctors

The Bismarck Historical Society is hosting a presentation by Ann Vadnie on two early doctors in the capital city.

Vadnie is a retired teacher and board member of the Historical Society. She'll present a PowerPoint program about doctors Fannie Dunn and Eric Quain. The husband and wife played crucial roles in the world of medicine in early Bismarck. Dunn also was the first North Dakota-born woman to earn a doctor of medicine degree, according to the society.