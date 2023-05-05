Hoffman will provide background for two historical books he has written about the Bismarck-Mandan community and the 10 years of research that laid the foundation for the publications. He has ties to Bismarck dating back more than a century when his family moved to Bismarck in 1893. Hoffman’s great-great grandfather, Nils H. Lovin, owned a contracting business and also served terms on the Bismarck City Commission and Planning Commission.