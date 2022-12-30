Prairie Public to host free screening of 'Manzanar, Diverted' at North Dakota Heritage Center

Prairie Public and the North Dakota Heritage Center invite the public to a free screening of the film “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust” at 2 p.m. Jan. 8.
The film, a “special selection” and award winner at film festivals, follows the story of intergeneration women from Native American, Japanese American and rancher communities who form an unexpected alliance to defend their land and water resources.
A post-screening discussion will be moderated by Alicia Hegland-Thorpe.
The program is a partnership with Prairie Public, a grant from American Documentary/POV, with funding provided by the Open Society Foundations, and the film screening is supported by Prairie Public and the State Historical Society of North Dakota.