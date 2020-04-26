Portion of 'Balkowitsch' documentary to benefit Fargo Theatre

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A portion of Amazon.com sales of a documentary about Bismarck artist Shane Balkowitsch are being donated to the Fargo Theatre following the cancellation of this year’s Fargo Film Festival.

The documentary "Balkowitsch" chronicles the wet-plate photographer's work documenting local Native American populations, champion boxer Evander Holyfield and Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The documentary received honorable mention in the festival’s documentary feature category and won the festival’s Prairie Spirit Award. It was to be screened at the mid-March festival, with Balkowitsch and directors Chelsy Ciavarella and Gregory DeSaye appearing on stage for a question-and-answer session, but the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The filmmakers decided to move their Amazon distribution date from July. A portion of this weekend’s proceeds from purchases and rentals on Amazon will go to the Fargo Theatre.

"We are devastated for them. So much work goes into an event like this. Also, this beautiful theatre relies on donations and fundraising to thrive. It's the least we can do," DeSaye said.

