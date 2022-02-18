 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics scheduled

The annual Polar Plunge in Bismarck to raise money for North Dakota Special Olympics is scheduled Saturday, April 23, at The Pier Bar & Grill, 1120 Riverwood Drive.

Participants collect a minimum of $75 in pledges for an opportunity to take a plunge into frigid water. The event includes a number of contests, including best costume, best belly flop, youngest plunger and most money raised.

The event is organized by volunteers and by law officers who take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The plunge is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m., with registration 30 minutes before a person's plunge time.

Polar Plunge events also are held in other cities around the state.

For more information go to www.specialolympicsnd.org or call Special Olympics at 701-746-0331.

