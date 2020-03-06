Polar Plunge for Special Olympics coming up

The annual Polar Plunge in Bismarck to raise money for North Dakota Special Olympics is scheduled Saturday, March 21, at the Elks Lodge.
Participants collect a minimum of $75 in pledges for an opportunity to take a plunge into frigid water. The event includes a number of contests, including best costume, youngest plunger, whitest legs, most money raised, and the Golden Plunger Award for most money raised by a law enforcement team.
The event is organized by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Registration begins at 2:30, with the plunge scheduled for 4 p.m.
Polar Plunge events also are planned in Dickinson, Jamestown, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot.
For more information go to www.specialolympicsnd.org and click on the Polar Plunge link, or call Special Olympics at 701-746-0331.