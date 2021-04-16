 Skip to main content
'Persistence' set at State Heritage Center
A production of “Persistence” will be performed Saturday at 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

"Persistence" is the story of how women acquired full voting rights in North Dakota. The free public performance is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Special Saturdays series.

The production is co-sponsored by the North Dakota Suffrage Centennial Committee.

