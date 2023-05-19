Peppa Pig is coming to the Bismarck Event Center.
The performance of "Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party" is scheduled Nov. 1. Tickets starting at $31 are on sale.
Tickets are available at www.peppapigliveus.com or at the Bismarck Event Center Box Office.
