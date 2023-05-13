If you’re a fan of the character Ron Swanson from “Parks and Recreation” then you should know that the actor who so ably plays this man among men, Nick Offerman, will soon be visiting a venue near the place where you live and are likely reading this newspaper.

On Saturday, May 20, starting at 7:30 p.m., Offerman brings his one-man show -- “about an hour and a half of humorous musings and friendly songs,” according to his website -- to Prairie Knights Casino & Resort. In anticipation, we asked Offerman a few questions about his connections to North Dakota, thoughts on former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt and what the audience should expect to see at his show.

Q: Have ever been to North Dakota before, either for a performance or to visit?

A: Yes. Many, many, many times, actually. I grew up in Illinois, in a little farm town, and every year since I was about 5, my family drives up to northwest Minnesota to go fishing. And since I've lived in Los Angeles for about the last 25 years, I usually fly into Fargo and then drive over. And I usually try to plan it so I can spend some time taking in the charms of Fargo. But as a kid, my mom and dad did a great job of driving us all over the Dakotas. And, you know, the whole Wisconsin, Minnesota, the headwaters of the Mississippi corridor, as it were.

Q: Are you much of a fan of President Teddy Roosevelt or familiar with his history with the state and its Badlands?

A: I am. I wrote about him in my second book called “Gumption.” And frankly, I'm a little hurt that nobody has made a biopic yet with me getting to play the great Theodore -- who actually hated to be called Teddy. But the stories of his time in North Dakota are fantastic. And I regale one of them in my book. I regale my readers with one of them about how they went after some thieves in a boat. And he was, I think, he was reading "Anna Karenina" while his compatriots rode the boat.

Q: Your character on “Parks and Rec,” Ron Swanson, is well known for his love for outdoors, a love that you share personally. Who do you think Ron's opinion would be of a place like Theodore Roosevelt National Park, being so secluded far from humanity?

A: I think that Ron doesn't like to travel a lot, is the only thing. So, North Dakota would seem like the far reaches of China probably for him, you know. But the solitude that can be achieved in Teddy Roosevelt Park is just absolute heaven to Ron. And so, if he got filled in on those details, perhaps by his friend Leslie Knope, if she prepared him a binder on Theodore Roosevelt National Park, he might just make that his final park ranger posting.

Q: You played Karl Weathers on the "Fargo" TV series. How do you prepare for a role like that? Did you base any of his mannerisms and speech around specific people you've known or met from the Upper Midwest? Or is it more of an abstract compilation of people when you're creating a character like Karl?

A: The first and foremost answer is that it's some of the best writing I've ever been handed by Noah Hawley, who created that TV show. And it's timely to mention that because I'm in full support and solidarity with the WGA, the Writers Guild, because they're striking right now, trying to get a decent deal out of the producers and the streaming corporations. And that's a great example. All of the writing on shows like “Fargo” or “Parks and Rec” or “The Last of Us.” As we say in the theater, “If it ain't on the page, it ain't on the stage.” They all come from the brains, hearts and the incredible talents of our great writers. And so that answers a lot of the questions for me. When Noah offered me that part, the nuances that he includes and how many beers Karl had had before he began to assay any particular scene.

Q: I read that you've been doing comedy tours since at least 2017. Is that correct?

A: I'm a theater actor from Chicago. At one time, I aspired to hopefully just one day work at the Guthrie in Minneapolis. But then the Lady Fortune took me up and swept me off to work in TV and film, as well as theater. And it was my great fortune to get my big break in "Parks and Recreation," and colleges began to invite me to perform my standup. And at first I said, “Oh, I don't do that. I'm a theater actor.” But eventually it sank in that I was being invited to speak my mind to a couple thousand college kids.

And I said, “Well, okay, there's some things I would like to tell those young people. Like, 'Carry a handkerchief. Think about saying please and thank you a little more frequently.'” And so I took advantage of the opportunity and said, “Yes, please tell Ohio State I will bring my standup. So, then I began writing. And I call myself a humorist. Which I think gives me license to speak more slowly than a comedian. And I write songs and perform nine or 10 songs in the show, and it's a lot of fun.

Q: If you can put your salesman hat on for a moment, what would you say to someone reading this article to persuade them to go buy a ticket and join you for a night of entertainment?

A: Well, I don't like to sell myself, that’s the beginning of the quote, but I think if you enjoy a friendly laborer taking a few swings at his fellow citizens, including himself, and some of the ways in which we might improve ourselves as neighbors and patriots, with some of it set to songs, slow talking and maybe there's some light dancing, this is the evening for you.