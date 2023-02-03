Country music standouts Brad Paisley and Joe Nichols have been added to the grandstand lineup for the 2023 North Dakota State Fair.

Nichols will take the stage on Wednesday, July 26, and Paisley will close out the fair on Saturday, July 29.

They join a lineup that includes country music superstar Eric Church, the popular rock band Five Finger Death Punch, the southern rock/country group Whiskey Myers, and rapper and country singer Jelly Roll.

Paisley has won numerous awards during his 22-year career, including three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including Entertainer of the Year. He's had 25 No. 1 hits, and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001.

Nichols is known for bridging the gap between the genre's old-school roots and the contemporary era. He has a half-dozen No. 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits.

The 2023 fair runs July 21-29. More grandstand headliners will be announced later. Tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information, go to ndstatefair.com.

The fair annually attracts hundreds of thousands of people and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the economy of North Dakota's fourth-largest city.