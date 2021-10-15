Pageant competition set in Bismarck

The Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship Organization will hold its local preliminary competition to Miss North Dakota on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

The event will be at Simle Middle School, 1218 Simle Drive in Bismarck. Miss North Dakota 2021 Reyna Bergstrom and Miss North Dakota Outstanding Teen 2021 Emma Tong plan to attend. Bergstrom previously held the Bismarck-Mandan local title, “Miss State Capitol,” from 2019-20.

Candidates ages 13-26 can apply to compete in several phases of competition, including interview, talent and red carpet. More information can be found at the Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship Pageant Facebook page or by emailing bismanscholarship@gmail.com.

