Outdoor sales planned at Bismarck Public Library
The Friends of the Bismarck Public Library will hold an outdoor sale on the library plaza from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Available for purchase will be children’s books, fiction, mystery, nonfiction, large print, romance, history, biography, religion, do-it-yourself, cookbooks, albums, audio books, CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles. Books are $1 per pound. CDs, DVDs and albums will be four for $1.

Another outdoor sale is planned Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Small paperback books will be $1 per shopping bag.

All proceeds go to the library.

