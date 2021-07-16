 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials urge healthy precautions at summer events
0 Comments

Officials urge healthy precautions at summer events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Health Department is urging people to take healthy precautions while enjoying summer activities and events such as fairs, festivals, carnivals and rodeos.

Certain germs such as E. coli and influenza can be passed between humans and animals, according to Epidemiologist Laura Cronquist.

“Reduce the spread of germs at summer events by taking simple precautions such as washing your hands with soap and clean, running water before and after being around animals, and staying home when you are sick,” she said.

Anyone who becomes sick after contact with livestock or other animals should contact a health care provider and tell them about the animal contact, according to the department.

For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/disease or call 701-328-2378.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton find 'true happiness' in each other

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News