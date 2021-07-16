Officials urge healthy precautions at summer events

North Dakota's Health Department is urging people to take healthy precautions while enjoying summer activities and events such as fairs, festivals, carnivals and rodeos.

Certain germs such as E. coli and influenza can be passed between humans and animals, according to Epidemiologist Laura Cronquist.

“Reduce the spread of germs at summer events by taking simple precautions such as washing your hands with soap and clean, running water before and after being around animals, and staying home when you are sick,” she said.

Anyone who becomes sick after contact with livestock or other animals should contact a health care provider and tell them about the animal contact, according to the department.

For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/disease or call 701-328-2378.

