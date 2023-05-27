Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Being one of the biggest rock stars on the planet over the course of almost four decades hasn’t given Bret Michaels an inflated sense of self-importance.

He’s perhaps best known for the smash hit “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” and for Michaels it’s not just a title but a maxim – what he strives to give himself, his band and most importantly his fans at each and every show.

“I’m one of the few that is still extremely grateful and passionate about what I do,” he said as he prepares to bring his 2023 Parti-Gras Tour to the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Event Center in New Town on Saturday.

Michaels as lead singer of the trailblazing 1980s glam metal band Poison helped craft songs that helped define a genre, fueled the MTV Generation and endure to this day. It's not uncommon to still hear the melodic riffs of "Unskinny Bop" and "Fallen Angel" coming from the radio more than a quarter century after the songs were Top 40 hits.

But Michaels hasn't forgotten what it took to get to the top. One memory that still stands out for him is sitting on the floor of a warehouse in California in 1986 with his bandmates, shrink-wrapping copies of their debut album “Look What the Cat Dragged In” by hand for distribution. At the time, Michaels was living in the back half of a dry cleaners.

The band had no idea how iconic that album would become, and what sort of influence it would have on young rock fans, including many growing up in rural North Dakota.

On their minds while they sat on the warehouse floor that day was, "This sure doesn’t seem like KISS in the Hit Parader magazine!” Michaels said with a laugh, referring to a popular ‘80s publication that highlighted the glamor of the rock scene. “Where’s the private jet and the limo? But none of us complained.”

Less than a year later, Poison was crossing the country as the opening act for established megastar Ratt -- including performing in Minot -- the beginning of their road to superstardom.

"I remember it -- it was exciting," Michaels said of the tour. "It was our first out-on-the-road big doings."

That drive and perseverance marks Michaels to this day, nearly 40 years later as the still-slim-and-trim 60-year-old rocker sells out shows as a solo artist.

While most ‘80s rock stars have come and gone, Michaels has withstood the death of hair metal at the hands of the ‘90s grunge movement, and witnessed its rebirth after the turn of the century -- a revival in which he’s played a big role, along with Poison, which recently concluded a stadium tour with fellow ‘80s heavyweights Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett. He’s dealt with personal health battles, and become not just a performer but also a TV star, businessman and philanthropist.

Beneath all of those exteriors, he remains a rocker at heart.

“Everybody has a dream,” he said. “Where I differ is pushing through.”

'That feel'

Michaels' solo concerts feature the Poison hits, but often with a "slight twist" in the way they're performed. That helps keep the music fresh, including for him.

He mixes into his shows elements of blues, country and pop, and also performs cover songs ranging from Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" to Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" -- "The first true song I learned to sing front to back."

And the concerts aren't all about the music.

"When you come see a Bret Michaels show, it starts the minute you come in," with videos, and crew members handing out bandanas, guitar picks and beads, he said. "It's not just about the songs, it's about the experience."

Michaels said it's not much different for him being a rock star in the 2020s than it was in the 1980s and '90s. There are still the bus rides, and the meet-and-greets that he still enjoys.

"My thing has always been about having a great time but also being a good host," he said.

He also takes time to "enjoy the culture of the place you're in." He's performed throughout North Dakota, and "the one thing I will give 1,000% credit to North Dakota fans, they know when they come out how to have a really really good time," he said. "They work hard and they play harder."

Michaels, who has lived his entire life with diabetes, said he works hard to maintain his health, which has helped his ability to hit the stage regularly as he's aged.

"I am like a classic muscle car now," he laughed. "Still fast, still fun to drive; I just need a little more maintenance than before."

Micheals added that "I know what makes me tick. There's something in me -- my dad said it when I was a kid, he said, 'You have a little extra gear, extra energy.'"

He's bringing that energy to New Town on Saturday, with opening band Jefferson Starship. The show starts at 7 p.m.

"I think that people like to sing along and have a good time; I know that's exactly what I'm bringing to New Town, is that feel," he said.

"The fans know that the one thing about myself -- the solo band or Poison -- we are grateful," he said. "There's not a separation from our appreciation of the fans, and the fans being there to rock. That's what shines through."

Tickets can be purchased at https://4bearscasino.com/, in person at the 4 Bears Players Club or by phone at 800-294-5454.

A lasting quality

Michaels will be performing some of the same songs he did in the Minot Municipal Auditorium 36 years ago. Those songs grew out of the unique styles and influences of the Poison members -- guitarist C.C. DeVille, for instance, was from New York and liked the city's punk-glam rock sound that's evidenced in "Talk Dirty To Me," while Michaels preferred the raw British hard rock played by bands such as AC/DC mixed with the style of "songwriter music" produced by the likes of Bob Dylan and James Taylor. Michaels wrote Poison's only No. 1 hit in the U.S. -- the ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

Michaels has a simple theory for why '80s hair metal music has withstood the test of time: "I go back to this adage -- a good song is a good song," he said.

He plans to continue performing those songs as long as he physically can. He doesn’t consider it a job, saying, “I don’t know what I would retire from.”

Michaels' career could perhaps be summed up by the title of one of Poison's biggest power ballads -- "Something to Believe in."

"I bet on myself," he said. "No one is going to believe in me unless I believe in me."