Northern Plains Dance sets productions of Dance+

Northern Plains Dance has scheduled two productions of Dance+, which combines visual and performing arts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The performances will merge multiple forms of art, including dance, painting and music. They will feature a partnership of ballet performer Zachary Leighton, with Northern Plains Dance, and painting artist Linda Donlin, with The Capital Gallery.

Productions of Dance+ will be performed at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0