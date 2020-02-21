Northern Plains Dance sets productions of Dance+

Northern Plains Dance sets productions of Dance+

{{featured_button_text}}

Northern Plains Dance has scheduled two productions of Dance+, which combines visual and performing arts.

The performances will merge multiple forms of art, including dance, painting and music. They will feature a partnership of ballet performer Zachary Leighton, with Northern Plains Dance, and painting artist Linda Donlin, with The Capital Gallery.

Productions of Dance+ will be performed at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News