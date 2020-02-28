Northern Plains Dance presents its annual Dance+

Northern Plains Dance is presenting its annual Dance+ this weekend.

The production merges multiple forms of art, including dance, painting and music. Performances at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Dance+ will feature artwork by Linda Donlin, Dawn Kopp, Paul Noot and Nicole Gagner, all of Bismarck; Mark Holter, of Fargo; Becca Cruger, of Grand Forks; and Melissa Krause, of Williston.

This year’s guest choreographers are Nadine DeLoughy, from Newtown, Conn; Paul Gilliam, from Dayton, Ohio; and Noelle Dave, from Atlanta. Northern Plains Dance’s faculty members each has created an original piece for this year’s production, as well.