Northern Plains Dance presents its annual Dance+

Northern Plains Dance is presenting its annual Dance+ this weekend.
The production merges multiple forms of art, including dance, painting and music. Performances at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Dance+ will feature artwork by Linda Donlin, Dawn Kopp, Paul Noot and Nicole Gagner, all of Bismarck; Mark Holter, of Fargo; Becca Cruger, of Grand Forks; and Melissa Krause, of Williston.
This year’s guest choreographers are Nadine DeLoughy, from Newtown, Conn; Paul Gilliam, from Dayton, Ohio; and Noelle Dave, from Atlanta. Northern Plains Dance’s faculty members each has created an original piece for this year’s production, as well.
Dance+ features 27 dancers from Bismarck-Mandan, ranging in age from 11-17. It's sponsored by North Dakota Council on the Arts and Dakota West Arts Council. Reserved ticket prices range from $18-$33, with discounts for seniors and children. Tickets are available online at https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets. Tickets also will be on sale at the box office of the Belle Mehus Auditorium one hour prior to performance times.