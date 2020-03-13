North Dakota state parks seek Artist in Residency applicants

The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts are accepting applications for the Artist in Residency program.

Three artists will be invited to stay at either Turtle River State Park (July 12-19), Lewis & Clark State Park (August 2-9) or at Cross Ranch State Park (February 7-17, 2021) as a collaborative effort to incorporate arts into the educational programming presented by Parks & Recreation. Chosen artists will receive stipends.

The program’s goal is to continue creating works of art that showcase, document and celebrate state parks while providing opportunities for visitors to become stewards, with a deeper appreciation of artistic works inspired by the parks.

The project is supported in part by a grant from the Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Applicants must be current North Dakota residents. More information and an application form can be found at www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/resources. Applications should be emailed to aschimetz@nd.gov on or before April 24.

