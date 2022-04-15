North Dakota State Parade Committee accepting entries for 40th annual North Dakota State Parade

The North Dakota State Parade Committee has selected the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame as the grand marshal for the 40th annual North Dakota State Parade to be held July 23 during the North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

This year’s theme is “Kickin’ It in Cowboy Country!” and the parade begins at 9:15 a.m. July 23. Non-commercial entries are free of charge. Commercial entries are $60 and $50 for each additional unit. There is also a $5 charge to be judged. Entry forms are available at http://www.ndstatefair.com/specialevents/

Entries will be lined up by the date they're received and numbers mailed out in early July. Deadline to guarantee being announced, judged or listed in the newspaper is June 20. A late fee of $5 will be assessed for entries after June 20.

For more information, write to the State Parade Committee at P.O. Box 2157, Minot, North Dakota 58702-2157; call 701-838-0104 or email ndparade2002@yahoo.com.

