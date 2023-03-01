North Dakota State Fair tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday, at ndstatefair.com.

The nine-day fair kicks off July 21 at the State Fairgrounds on the east edge of Minot. The event annually attracts hundreds of thousands of people and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the economy of North Dakota's fourth-largest city.

The $110 Grandstand Showpass features entertainers Eric Church, Joe Nichols, Whiskey Myers and Brad Paisley, along with a demolition derby and MHA Indian Horse Relay. Reserved seats and standing room tickets are available for the concerts.

Single-show grandstand tickets are $65 for Ludacris and TPain, $50 for Jelly Roll, and $65 for Five Finger Death Punch. Standing room and reserved seats are available.

The $25 Season Gate Pass provides admittance for all nine days. A $15 Junior Season Gate Pass is available for children ages 7-12. Daily Gate Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 7-12.

A Mega Ride Carnival Pass allows fairgoers to go on carnival rides for all nine days. The Thrill Zone and Live Animal Rides are excluded. The cost of the pass is $80 until July 1, when it rises to $95.

Tickets for the Bull Riding and Bronc Challenge are $16 for adults and $6 for children ages 7-12. Ranch Rodeo tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.