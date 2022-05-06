North Dakota State Fair presents Hometown Sound competition

The North Dakota State Fair will present the Hometown Sound competition to be held July 22-30. The final competitors will perform July 27 on the main grandstand stage as the opening act for Will Banister.
“This gives musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents and get the feel of what it is like to perform on our main stage,” said Renae Korslien, North Dakota State Fair general manager. “We have heard several talented musicians here at the Fair and we want to bring that hometown feel to the big stage.”
Applications are open to all ages, states, countries and non-signed competitors. Submit applications and YouTube video audition to ndsf@minot.com or fill out the online application at ndstatefair.com/hometown-sound/. The deadline for submissions is May 31 and selection will take place June 1-15.
For more information on the competition, go to ndstatefair.com/hometown-sound/.