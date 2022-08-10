North Dakota State Fair attendance up slightly

A total of 314,271 people came through the gates during the nine days of the fair last month, up 3,586 from 2021. That’s an increase of about 1%.

The fair got off to a rocky start when the Kid Rock concert was canceled at the last minute due to weather concerns. But Fair Manager Renae Korslien said the weather the rest of the fair was perfect, and other grandstand events went off without a hitch.