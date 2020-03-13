North Dakota State Fair announces entertainment lineup

The North Dakota State Fair has announced the grandstand entertainment lineup for this summer's event at the State Fairgrounds in Minot.

Country acts will include Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Sawyer Brown, Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots, and Dan + Shay. A Grandstand Showpass will include all five concerts and two auto events for $110. The auto events are an Enduro Race and Freestyle Motocross.

Individual tickets will be sold for this year's rock artists: Billy Idol, with tickets at $55 apiece; and Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic, with tickets at $35 each.

Tickets go on sale March 31 at 8 a.m. Should the state fair be canceled due to the new coronavirus, only tickets purchased from the fair will be refunded, officials said. The fair has been canceled once before in recent years -- in 2011, when Souris River flooding swamped much of the fairgrounds and a large part of the city.

The North Dakota State Fair is the largest annual event in the state, attracting about 300,000 people each year. It began in 1922. A new grandstand was built in 2010. This year’s fair is July 17-25, beginning on a Friday and ending the following Saturday.