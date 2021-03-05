North Dakota State Fair announces entertainment lineup

The North Dakota State Fair has announced the grandstand entertainment lineup for this summer's event at the State Fairgrounds in Minot.

Rock 'n' roll legend Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off the performances with a Friday, July 23, concert. Rock singer Billy Idol will perform on Friday, July 30.

Country acts will include Dan + Shay on Saturday, July 24; Ashley McBryde on Sunday, July 25; Sawyer Brown on Wednesday, July 28; Casey Donahew on Thursday, July 29; and Kane Brown on Saturday, July 31, closing the fair.

In addition to the concerts, the Enduro Races will be held on Monday, July 26, followed by Freestyle Motocross on Tuesday, July 27.

All five country concerts plus the two auto events are on the Grandstand Showpass for $110. Tickets for the two rock concerts are sold individually.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31. For more information and for tickets, go to ndstatefair.com