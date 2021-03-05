North Dakota State Fair announces entertainment lineup

The North Dakota State Fair has announced the grandstand entertainment lineup for this summer's event at the State Fairgrounds in Minot.
Rock 'n' roll legend Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off the performances with a Friday, July 23, concert. Rock singer Billy Idol will perform on Friday, July 30.
Country acts will include Dan + Shay on Saturday, July 24; Ashley McBryde on Sunday, July 25; Sawyer Brown on Wednesday, July 28; Casey Donahew on Thursday, July 29; and Kane Brown on Saturday, July 31, closing the fair.
In addition to the concerts, the Enduro Races will be held on Monday, July 26, followed by Freestyle Motocross on Tuesday, July 27.
All five country concerts plus the two auto events are on the Grandstand Showpass for $110. Tickets for the two rock concerts are sold individually.
Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31. For more information and for tickets, go to ndstatefair.com
The North Dakota State Fair is the largest annual event in the state, attracting about 300,000 people each year and pumping tens of millions of dollars into the economy of North Dakota's fourth-largest city. It began in 1922. A new grandstand was built in 2010.
Last year's fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was only the second cancellation of the event since it became the official state fair in 1966. It was called off in 2011 due to Souris River flooding that swamped part of Minot and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people.
This year’s fair is July 23-31, beginning on a Friday and ending the following Saturday. In addition to the concerts, attractions include rodeo action, livestock shows, food stands and carnival rides.