North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival & Summit set next month

The fifth annual North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival & Summit is Nov. 2-18. It's free and open to the public, with donations accepted.

There will be screenings of 96 films from 18 countries. Each film will have a human rights or social justice theme. There will be 21 community conversations, educational workshops and in-person filmmaker question-and-answer discussions throughout the state. A majority of the films and discussions also will be available to stream via the festival’s Virtual Cinema.

The main in-person theatrical screenings and summit will take place in Fargo from Nov. 2-6. The Human Family is partnering with the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition to integrate the 12th Annual Human Rights Summit into the festival.

In-person screenings and community discussions in Bismarck will be at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library Nov. 9-10.

A listing of all 95 films and community discussions is available at the festival’s website, www.ndhrff.org. Seating is limited for in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets may be reserved for each session at the website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0