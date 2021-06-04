 Skip to main content
North Dakota Horse Expo getting underway in Minot
North Dakota Horse Expo getting underway in Minot

The North Dakota Horse Expo kicks off Friday in Minot.

The three-day event at the North Dakota State Fair Center will include live demonstrations, lectures and competition in three indoor arenas.

The Horse Expo is the signature event for the North Dakota Equine Association. It's in its second year. Daily admission is $10. Tickets to see headliner Gladius The Show are $35. For more information, go to NDHorseExpo.com.

