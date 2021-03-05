 Skip to main content
North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival announced

The Human Family nonprofit has announced the establishment of the North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival.

The Human Family already organizes the North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival and the Fargo-Moorhead LGBT Film Festival. The new film festival will be dedicated solely to environmental rights.

Organizers said the goal is to educate, engage and facilitate discussion about local and worldwide environmental rights, animal rights or climate change topics through the work of filmmakers and artists. 

The official lineup will be announced on Wednesday. Tickets and passes for the festival will be made available Wednesday, March 31.

For more information , go to www.human-family.org.

