New film features Theodore Roosevelt National Park

The North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Division has partnered with More Than Just Parks to release a short new film featuring Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The release coincides with the 75th anniversary of Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s Memorial Park designation on Monday. On April 25, 1947, President Truman signed a bill that created Theodore Roosevelt National Memorial Park. This included lands that roughly make up the South Unit and the Elkhorn Ranch site today. The North Unit was added to the memorial park on June 12, 1948.

The short film is available at https://belegendary.link/TRNP.

