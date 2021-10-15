New dinosaur exhibit premiers Saturday

A new Dakota the Dinomummy exhibit will have its public premier at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on Saturday.

A full day of events, lectures, tours and a “Land Before Time” film showing are planned, beginning at 11:15 a.m. at the facility on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck. Go to https://www.history.nd.gov/events/ for a full schedule. For more information, call 701-328-2666.

The exhibit includes interactive experiences and updated research findings about the rare Edmontosaurus discovered near Marmarth in 1999. The dinosaur's tail, an arm and a foot are included in the new exhibit. Museum visitors will be able to touch a 3-D replica of a skin section from Dakota’s tail.

"This is as close as people can come to petting a dinosaur,” Audience Engagement & Museum Department Director Kim Jondahl said.

