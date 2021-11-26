 Skip to main content
ND Country Fest sets more Your Town Tour dates

ND Country Fest has announced two more dates for its fourth annual Your Town Tour next spring.

A concert is set Thursday, March 24, at the Stadium Lodge in Bismarck, and one is scheduled Monday, March 28, at the City Auditorium in New Salem. Both will feature David Lee Murphy, Julia Cole, and Diamonds and Whiskey.

More acts will be announced for each event later, and more tour dates also will be announced. Events previously were announced for Watford City, Minot and Dickinson.

For tickets, go to https://www.facebook.com/NDCountryFest.

The fifth annual ND Country Fest is set for next July 6-9 at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem. Deana Carter, Tracy Byrd, Jo Dee Messina, LoCash, Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, Colt Ford, Jon Pardi, Julia Cole and Shenandoah have been scheduled to perform. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

