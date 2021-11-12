ND Country Fest announces Your Town Tour details

ND Country Fest has announced preliminary details for its fourth annual Your Town Tour, including the first headliner, David Lee Murphy.

The first concert of the series will be at the Rough Rider Event Center in Watford City on Saturday, March 26. Tickets are on sale through the center, https://www.roughridercenter.com/.

The fifth annual ND Country Fest is set for next July 6-9 at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem. Deana Carter, Tracy Byrd, Jo Dee Messina, LoCash, Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, Colt Ford, Jon Pardi, Julia Cole and Shenandoah have been scheduled to perform. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

