 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NATIVE Inc. and partners set Native Artist Professional Development Virtual Training

  • 0

NATIVE Community Development Inc., First Peoples Fund and the North Dakota Council of the Arts will host a Native Artist Professional Development Virtual Training from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5:30 p.m. April 14 and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15.

The curriculum is a values-based, virtual training designed to enhance artists’ business skills and prepare them for artist entrepreneurship. 

Register by April 8 at https://forms.office.com/r/hieq2GE5vP. Registration forms also are available at the Native American Development Center.

For more information, email Randi Hart at randi@ndnadc.org or call 701-557-7318.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alec Baldwin making acting comeback after Rust tragedy with Italian Christmas comedies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News