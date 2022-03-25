NATIVE Inc. and partners set Native Artist Professional Development Virtual Training

NATIVE Community Development Inc., First Peoples Fund and the North Dakota Council of the Arts will host a Native Artist Professional Development Virtual Training from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5:30 p.m. April 14 and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15.
The curriculum is a values-based, virtual training designed to enhance artists’ business skills and prepare them for artist entrepreneurship.
Register by April 8 at https://forms.office.com/r/hieq2GE5vP. Registration forms also are available at the Native American Development Center.
For more information, email Randi Hart at randi@ndnadc.org or call 701-557-7318.