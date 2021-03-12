National Quilting Day events set at Heritage Center

Free public activities commemorating National Quilting Day are being held through Sunday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.
The State Historical Society of North Dakota and Capital Quilters of Bismarck are co-sponsoring all activities.
A quilt exhibit by the Capital Quilters is open to the public on Friday from noon to 4 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free quilting classes and open sewing times are available on Saturday. Classes include “Embroidered 3D Snowmen,” “Painting a Meadowlark,” “Free Motion Quilting” and “Coffee Cup Caddy.” Preregistration is required at ndcapitalquilters.com.
At 2 p.m. Sunday there will be a State Historical Society Sensational Sunday program, “If Quilts Could Talk ... a Bed Turning,” marking the 40th anniversary of the Capital Quilters.
For more information, contact Jenny Yearous at 701-328-2099.