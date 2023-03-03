Free public activities commemorating National Quilting Day will be held March 10-12 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

All activities are co-sponsored by the State Historical Society of North Dakota and Capital Quilters of Bismarck.

A quilt exhibit by the Capital Quilters is open to the public on Friday, March 10, from noon to 5 p.m., and that Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free quilting classes and open sewing times are available that Saturday.

Preregistration and more information is at ndcapitalquilters.com. For more information, contact Jenny Yearous at 701-328-2099.