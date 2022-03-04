 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National Quilting Day activities set at Heritage Center

  • 0

Free public activities commemorating National Quilting Day will be held March 11-13 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

All activities are co-sponsored by the State Historical Society of North Dakota and Capital Quilters of Bismarck.

A quilt exhibit by the Capital Quilters is open to the public on Friday, March 11, from noon to 4 p.m., and that Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free quilting classes and open sewing times are available that Saturday.

Preregistration and more information is at ndcapitalquilters.com. For more information, contact Jenny Yearous at 701-328-2099.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joy Behar suffers dramatic fall on 'The View,' face-plants in front of audience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News