National Quilting Day activities set at Heritage Center

Free public activities commemorating National Quilting Day will be held March 11-13 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

All activities are co-sponsored by the State Historical Society of North Dakota and Capital Quilters of Bismarck.

A quilt exhibit by the Capital Quilters is open to the public on Friday, March 11, from noon to 4 p.m., and that Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free quilting classes and open sewing times are available that Saturday.

Preregistration and more information is at ndcapitalquilters.com. For more information, contact Jenny Yearous at 701-328-2099.

