Nashville musician schedules appearances June and July in Bismarck-Mandan

Nashville musician, songwriter, producer and entertainer Jimmy Jack Whitaker will be performing in June and July in the Bismarck-Mandan area.
Performances will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Laughing Sun Brewery, Bismarck; 2:30-4:30 p.m. July 2 at Lincoln Park; 3 p.m. July 6 at Dakota Alpha, Mandan; 7-9 p.m. July 8 at Dykshorn Park, Mandan; 5-7 p.m. July 16 at The Watering Hole, Fort Rice, and 7-8:30 p.m. July 17 during the Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship at Kist Livestock.
Whitaker was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016.
All proceeds from the events go to the Jimmy Jack Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit "helping kids reach their musical dreams."