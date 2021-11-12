NASA rocket scientist to visit Bismarck

A NASA rocket scientist is scheduled for two public events in Bismarck.

Jack Bacon, whose grandmother was from North Dakota, also will visit schools in Bismarck, Mandan, Grand Forks, Tioga and Williston next week.

Bacon’s "Engineering Better Worlds" presentations in Bismarck are open to the public and free of charge:

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Science Pub at Laughing Sun Brewery, 1023 E. Front Ave.

Thursday, 7 p.m., North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, 612 E. Boulevard Ave.

Bacon has spent his career as a key technical integrator of the International Space Station, and for the last six years he's been coordinating national and global practices to reduce the production of orbital debris. He will talk about how modern technology has enabled the permanent occupation of space, where people have lived in continuously rotating shifts for more than 21 years.

The presentations are sponsored by the Visiting Scientists Series, a partnership of Bismarck State College, Bismarck Public Schools, North Dakota’s Gateway to Science, Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers, ND Society of Professional Engineers, State Historical Society of North Dakota, University of Mary and United Tribes Technical College. The school presentations are sponsored by the ND Space Grant Consortium and Visiting Scientists Series.

For Bacon’s full North Dakota schedule, go to www.gatewaytoscience.org/vss.

