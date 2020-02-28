Wynonna & the Big Noise to perform in Bismarck

Wynonna & the Big Noise are scheduled to perform at Bismarck's Belle Mehus Auditorium on Wednesday, July 8.

Wynonna has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide during her 34-year career. As half of the legendary mother/daughter duo "The Judds," she once was dubbed by Rolling Stone magazine as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline."

She has received more than 60 industry awards and has 20 No. 1 hits including “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not me” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days)." Her band The Big Noise is led by her husband/drummer/producer Cactus Moser.

Tickets -- $53 or $68 plus fees -- will be available online at etix.com or suemclean.com, by phone at 800-514-3849 or in-person at the Bismarck Event Center Box Office. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert beginning an hour later.

