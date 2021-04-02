 Skip to main content
Woman's choir to present concert
Angelica, the high school women’s choir of Central Dakota Children’s Choir, will present “A Celebration of Women’s Voices” on Sunday, April 11, in Bismarck.

The performance is at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, at 306 E. Divide Avenue. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at aboutcdcc.org, by calling the office at 701-258-6516 and at the door. The concert is sponsored by Starion Bank.

