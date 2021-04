Shiloh Christian School students will present four performances of the "Wizard of Oz."

They're set for 7 p.m. on April 16, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 17, and 2 p.m. on April 18. All performances are in the Heringer Auditorium at the school.

Tickets at the door are $8 for adults and $6 for students. Masks are recommended but not required.

