Wildly Appropriate to perform free outdoor concert

The Bismarck-based band Wildly Appropriate will perform a free outdoor concert from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Hancock State Historic Site.
Wildly Appropriate performs garage rock originals and renditions of classic tunes.
The site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota is at 101 E. Main Ave. in Bismarck. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, as seating will not be provided. The program will be moved indoors if there is bad weather.
For more information, contact Johnathan Campbell at 701-328-9528.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!