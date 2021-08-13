 Skip to main content
Uncle Kracker to perform at Prairie Knights
Country music star Uncle Kracker is scheduled to perform at Prairie Knights Casino and Resort near Fort Yates on Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Uncle Kracker began his career in Kid Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band. The Michigan singer, songwriter and performer who is also known as Matthew Shafer has had chart toppers and double-platinum albums as a solo artist.

Tickets are $40, sold through prairieknights.com and at the casino.

