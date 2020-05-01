Uncle Kracker to perform at Prairie Knights Casino

Uncle Kracker to perform at Prairie Knights Casino

Country and rock singer Uncle Kracker is scheduled to perform at Prairie Knights Casino and Resort in late summer.

The Michigan singer, songwriter, and performer whose real name is Matthew Shafer rose to stardom as part of Kid Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band. He then launched a solo career that has included sold-out shows and appearances on the American Country Music Awards and "Late Night With Conan O’Brien."

His concert at the casino's Pavilion event center is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 7. Tickets are sold only through prairieknights.com and at the casino.

 

