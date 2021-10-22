U-Mary to hold annual Fall Band Concert

The University of Mary has scheduled its annual Fall Band Concert for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, in Founders Hall of the Lumen Vitae University Center.

The ensemble is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the university Concert Band. The musical selections this year celebrate the arrival of All Saints' Day, and will feature sacred selections from various denominations.

“We’re looking forward to performing works based on 'Amazing Grace,' 'All is Well with my Soul,' 'Simple Gifts' and 'Down in the River to Pray,' among others,” said music professor Dennis Gowen, the university's director of bands and high brass.

The concert is free and open to the public. Go to umary.edu/covid for pandemic protocol updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0